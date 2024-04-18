Updated April 17th, 2024 at 22:16 IST
IPL 2024, GT vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets
In Match 32 of the IPL 2024, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals. Catch the live updates from the GT vs DC match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
10: 15 IST, April 17th 2024
Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets.
10: 04 IST, April 17th 2024
Rashid Khan dismissed Shai Hope for 19 off 10 balls. DC 67/4 in 5.4 Overs
9: 57 IST, April 17th 2024
Sandeep Warrier has dismissed Abhishek Porel for 15 off 7 balls. DC 65/3 in 4.6 Overs. 25 needed in 90 balls.
9: 44 IST, April 17th 2024
Sandeep Warrier dismissed Prithvi Shaw for 7 off 6 balls. DC 31/2 in 2.4 overs
9: 35 IST, April 17th 2024
Spencer Johnson has dismissed Jake McGurk for 20 off 10 balls. Delhi Capitals 25/1 in 2 overs
9: 25 IST, April 17th 2024
Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk open the batting for DC. GT debutant Sandeep Warrier takes the new ball.
9: 11 IST, April 17th 2024
Gujarat Titans have been bowled out for 89 runs in 17.3 Overs. Mukesh Kumar has taken a three-wicket haul
9: 06 IST, April 17th 2024
Rashid Khan has been dismissed by Mukesh Kumar for 31 off 24 balls 88/9 in 17.1 Overs
8: 59 IST, April 17th 2024
Khaleel Ahmed has removed Mohit Sharma. GT 78/8 in 14.6 Overs
8: 55 IST, April 17th 2024
Axar Patel has dismissed Rahul Tewatia for 10 off 15 balls. GT 66/7 in 11.2 Overs
8: 29 IST, April 17th 2024
Shahrukh Khan has also been dismissed by Delhi. Gujarat slips further into trouble. GT 48/6 in 8.4 Overs
8: 21 IST, April 17th 2024
Abhinav Manohar has been dismissed for 8 off 14 balls. GT 47/5 in 8.3 Overs
8: 07 IST, April 17th 2024
Gujarat Titans have lost three more wickets. Saha, Miller, Sudharsan have been dismissed. GT 30/4 in 5 Overs
7: 40 IST, April 17th 2024
Ishant Sharma has dismissed Shubman Gill for 8 off 6 balls. GT 11/1 in 1.5 overs
7: 36 IST, April 17th 2024
Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha opened the batting for GT. Khaleel Ahmed took the new ball for DC.
7: 21 IST, April 17th 2024
Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande
Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Abishek Porel, Lizaad Williams, Kumar Kushagra,Praveen Dubey , Lalit Yadav
7: 20 IST, April 17th 2024
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
7: 07 IST, April 17th 2024
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans.
6: 21 IST, April 17th 2024
The live streaming of the IPL 2024 match between GT and DC will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
6: 21 IST, April 17th 2024
Welcome to the live blog for GT vs DC match. Catch all the updates related to the IPL 2024 game here at republicworld.com
Published April 17th, 2024 at 18:23 IST