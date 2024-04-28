Updated April 28th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

IPL 2024, GT vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Gujarat looks to come back to winning ways vs Bengaluru

In Match 45 of the IPL 2024, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will take on Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Catch the live updates from the GT vs RCB match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.