IPL 2024, GT vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Gujarat looks to come back to winning ways vs Bengaluru
In Match 45 of the IPL 2024, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will take on Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Catch the live updates from the GT vs RCB match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
12: 45 IST, April 28th 2024
IPL 2024, GT vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Here is the predicted XI of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the clash against Gujarat Titans.
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.
12: 23 IST, April 28th 2024
IPL 2024, GT vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Here is the predicted XI for Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier
12: 09 IST, April 28th 2024
IPL 2024, GT vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Thankfully for the bowlers and the fans, the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has not been a belting 250+ flat decks that have been seen throughout other venues in IPL. The pitch this season in Gujarat has been on the slowish side and will offer plenty of grip to spinners. So expect a pretty even contest tonight.
12: 08 IST, April 28th 2024
IPL 2024, GT vs RCB Live Score & Updates:The weather in Ahmedabad for the clash between GT and RCB is expected to be warm with the temperature in the afternoon 40 degree Celsius. The air quality for the match is expected to be poor with high pollution.
12: 01 IST, April 28th 2024
IPL 2024, GT vs RCB Live Score & Updates: The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played at the home ground of Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
11: 59 IST, April 28th 2024
IPL 2024, GT vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of match 45 of IPL 2024 between the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
