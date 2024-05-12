Updated May 12th, 2024 at 00:34 IST
IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs
In Match 60 of the IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Hardik Pandya's knocked-out Mumbai Indians. Catch the live updates from the KKR vs MI match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
12: 34 IST, May 12th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in the 16-over per-side match.
11: 59 IST, May 11th 2024
Rohit Sharma has been dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy for 19 off 24 balls. MI 67/2 in 7.5 Overs
11: 45 IST, May 11th 2024
Ishan Kishan has been dismissed by Sunil Narine for 40 off 22 balls. MI 65/1 in 6.5 Overs
11: 01 IST, May 11th 2024
KKR scored 157/7 in 16 overs. Mumbai Indians need 158 runs to win.
10: 33 IST, May 11th 2024
KKR have lost four more wickets for 125 runs in 13 overs.
9: 39 IST, May 11th 2024
Sunil Narine and Phil Salt have been dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah and Nuwan Thushara. KKR 10/2 in 1.1 Overs
9: 26 IST, May 11th 2024
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the match that has been reduced to 16 over a side due to rain.
7: 18 IST, May 11th 2024
The toss for KKR vs MI game has been delayed due to rain.
6: 47 IST, May 11th 2024
KKR will look to defeat MI and secure a spot in the top two of the IPL 2024 points table. It will give them a chance to play for a place in the final twice in the league stage.
6: 45 IST, May 11th 2024
It's pouring down heavily in Kolkata. The KKR vs MI match may get impacted because of continuous rain in the city of joy.
5: 03 IST, May 11th 2024
The KKR vs MI match is slated to be held at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
5: 02 IST, May 11th 2024
The live streaming of the KKR vs MI match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
5: 01 IST, May 11th 2024
Welcome to the live blog for KKR vs MI match. Catch all the live updates related to the IPL 2024 game here at republicworld.com
Published May 11th, 2024 at 17:07 IST