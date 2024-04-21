Updated April 21st, 2024 at 16:09 IST
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: RCB believe as KKR 75/3 at end of powerplay
In Match 36 of the IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Catch the live updates from the KKR vs RCB match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
- Sports
- 5 min read
4: 09 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: While Kolkata Knight Riders started their innings strong with Phil Salt, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have forged a comeback and picked up two more wickets. This is the first time RCB have picked three wickets in the powerplay this season. At end of six overs KKR are 75/3.
3: 57 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: RCB can have some respite as Phil Salt departs for a quickfire innings of 48 runs. KKR are 56/1.
Advertisement
3: 53 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Phil Salt is wiping the floor with Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers as KKR have reached 50 runs inside just 4 overs. At the end of 4, KKR are 55/0.
3: 37 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: The Kolkata Knight Riders innings kicked off with the usual suspects as Phil Salt and Sunil Narine opened the batting for the team. Mohammed Siraj with bowl in hand in the first over, Phil Salt made quick work of him. At the end of 1 over, KKR are 12/0.
Advertisement
3: 20 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Here is the starting XI of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for today's encounter
Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj
3: 18 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Here is the starting XI for Kolkata Knight Riders
Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana
Advertisement
3: 03 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Faf du Plessis has confirmed that Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and ace Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj are both back in the lineup for RCB.
3: 02 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: The news is in Faf du Plessis has won the toss and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will chase.
Advertisement
2: 55 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: The two captains are set to enter the field at Eden Gardens as in five minutes we will be ready for the toss at match 36 of IPL 2024.
2: 51 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: It will be interesting to see how RCB will bounce back as they are having one of their worst starts to an IPL season with just one win till now. The department they need to sort out first and foremost is their bowling.
Advertisement
2: 38 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Sunil Narine has been in splendid form opening the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders this season and will look to continue his dominance against a timid Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowling attack.
2: 29 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: One of the major talking points will definitely be that there is no Glenn Maxwell for RCB. The Australian all rounder has taken a break from IPL due to mental and physical fatigue.
Advertisement
1: 54 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Here is the predicted XI of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for today's match
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj.
1: 38 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Here is the Predicted XI for Kolkata Knight Riders
Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.
Advertisement
1: 13 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Eden Gardens stands as the venue with the third-highest number of sixes in the IPL, trailing only behind Wankhede and Chepauk, highlighting the nature of the pitch conducive to exciting cricket. The pitch at Eden Gardens is renowned for its quality, as demonstrated by Rajasthan Royals successfully chasing down a challenging target of 224 in the recent match hosted there. Considering both teams fielding formidable power-hitters in their line-ups, the upcoming match on Sunday is poised to be another thrilling, high-scoring affair, promising an electrifying spectacle for cricket enthusiasts.
1: 13 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: The anticipated maximum temperature in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon is expected to soar to 40°C, making it preferable for the team winning the toss to opt for batting first. The humidity is projected to be at 25%, while the maximum wind speed is estimated to reach 8 km/h. These weather conditions could significantly impact the strategy and performance of the teams, adding an extra dimension to the match dynamics.
Advertisement
1: 11 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to bounce back from their recent defeats. KKR were stunned by the heroics of Jos Buttler and RR while RCB were left toothless by SRH.
1: 07 IST, April 21st 2024
IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2024 match 36 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Stay tuned with republicworld for this enthralling encounter.
Advertisement
Published April 21st, 2024 at 13:18 IST