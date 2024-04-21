Updated April 21st, 2024 at 16:09 IST

IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: RCB believe as KKR 75/3 at end of powerplay

In Match 36 of the IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Catch the live updates from the KKR vs RCB match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.