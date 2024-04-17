Updated April 16th, 2024 at 23:39 IST
IPL 2024, KKR vs RR Highlights: Buttler helps Rajasthan beat Kolkata by 2 wickets
In Match 31 of the IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Catch the live updates from the KKR vs RR match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
11: 39 IST, April 16th 2024
Rajasthan Royals have defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets.
11: 34 IST, April 16th 2024
Jos Buttler has smashed his second century of IPL 2024. He reached the three-digit mark in just 55 balls.
11: 25 IST, April 16th 2024
Trent Boult has been run out by Mitchell Starc. RR 186/8 in 17.3 overs
11: 18 IST, April 16th 2024
Sunil Narine has dismissed Rovman Powell for 26 off 13 balls. RR 178/7 in 16.5 Overs
11: 11 IST, April 16th 2024
Jos Buttler has completed his half-century off 36 balls. His is taking RR closer to the target.
10: 58 IST, April 16th 2024
Rajasthan Royals in a deep pit as they have lost 6 wickets. RR-126/6 after 13.1 overs.
10: 38 IST, April 16th 2024
Sunil Narine has dismissed Dhruv Jurel for 2 off 4 balls. He got the decision overturned by going upstairs. RR 100/4 in 8.4 Overs
10: 24 IST, April 16th 2024
Harshit Rana has dismissed Riyan Parag for 34 off 14 balls. RR 97/3 in 7.5 overs.
10: 04 IST, April 16th 2024
Harshit Rana has dismissed Sanju Samson for 12 off 8 balls. RR 47/2 in 4.2 Overs.
9: 55 IST, April 16th 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been dismissed by Vaibhav Arora for 19 off 9 balls. RR 22/1 in 1.5 Overs
9: 54 IST, April 16th 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler opened the batting for RR. Mitchell Starc took the new ball for KKR.
9: 23 IST, April 16th 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders scored 223/6 in 20 overs. Rajasthan Royals will need 224 runs to win the match.
9: 06 IST, April 16th 2024
Trent Boult has dismissed Sunil Narine for 109 off 56 balls. KKR 195/5 in 17.3 Overs
8: 59 IST, April 16th 2024
Avesh Khan has dismissed Andre Russell for 13 off 10 balls. KKR 184/4 in 16.1 Overs
8: 56 IST, April 16th 2024
Sunil Narine scored his maiden T20 century during the game against RR. He reached his ton in 49 balls. KKR 184/3 in 16 overs
8: 37 IST, April 16th 2024
Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Shreyas Iyer for 11 off 7 balls. KKR 133/3 in 12.6 Overs
8: 26 IST, April 16th 2024
Kuldeep Sen has dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi for 30 off 18 balls. KKR 106/2 in 10.4 Overs
8: 21 IST, April 16th 2024
Sunil Narine has completed his half-century off 29 balls. KKR 100/1 in 10 overs
7: 56 IST, April 16th 2024
Avesh Khan has dismissed Phil Salt for 10 off 13 balls. KKR 21/1 in 3.3 Overs
7: 35 IST, April 16th 2024
The match between KKR and RR has begun. Sunil Narine and Phil Salt opened the batting for RR.
7: 09 IST, April 16th 2024
KKR Playing XI: Philip Salt (w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana
RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal
7: 05 IST, April 16th 2024
Jos Buttler and R Ashwin have returned to the playing XI for RR. KKR are going with the same team.
7: 02 IST, April 16th 2024
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.
5: 58 IST, April 16th 2024
The live streaming of the KKR vs RR match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
5: 57 IST, April 16th 2024
Welcome to the live blog for KKR vs RR clash. Catch all the updates related to the IPL 2024 game here at republicworld.com
