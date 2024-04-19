Updated April 19th, 2024 at 19:02 IST
IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Live Score & Updates: Lucknow Super Giants win toss and opt to bowl first
IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Live Score & Updates: In Match 34 of the IPL 2024, KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings. Catch the live updates from the LSG vs CSK match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
7: 01 IST, April 19th 2024
IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Live Score & Updates: The news is in KL Rahul has won the coin toss and has opted that his side Lucknow Super Giants will bowl first.
6: 54 IST, April 19th 2024
IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Live Score & Updates: We are just five minutes away from the toss at Ekana. Both KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be stepping out on the field soon. Stay tuned.
6: 47 IST, April 19th 2024
IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Live Score & Updates: There is no doubt that Nicholas Pooran has been the best player for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. In this crucial encounter, LSG wil be looking for the West Indies batsman to continue his rich vein of form.
6: 32 IST, April 19th 2024
IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Live Score & Updates: MS Dhoni took his fans and the entire world of cricket by storm in Chennai Super Kings last game against Mumbai Indians as he smacked Hardik Pandya for three consecutive sixes. It will be interesting to see if MS Dhoni will continue his scintillating form with the bat.
6: 15 IST, April 19th 2024
IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Live Score & Updates: Here is the predicted XI for Chennai Super Kings
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell
6: 02 IST, April 19th 2024
IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Live Score & Updates: Here is the Predicted XI for Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul (c, wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Arshad Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni
5: 33 IST, April 19th 2024
IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Live Score & Updates: For bowlers, the pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium offers a dynamic story. Pacers take advantage of the new ball's swing in the early going. However, as the innings progresses and the ball loses its shine, spinners could become the main players, taking advantage of a surface that becomes more and more conducive to their skill. Because of the pitch, expect a difficult chase for large runs by hitters, with the game leaning more and more in the direction of low scoring.
5: 33 IST, April 19th 2024
IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Live Score & Updates: The weather is expected to be almost perfect. Anticipate sunny skies and no chance of rain interfering with the action. The expected temperature, which is 41 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the 19% humidity will be moderate. Moreover, a moderate breeze gusting at 27 km/h will enhance the pleasant ambiance.
5: 31 IST, April 19th 2024
IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Live Score & Updates: This is a heavyweight clash taking place at the Ekana Sportz City. The defending Giants Chennai Super Kings will be searching for their fifth win of the season. But standing in their way will be the home side Lucknow Super Giants, seeking their fourth win of the season to maintain pace with top four.
5: 26 IST, April 19th 2024
IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK Live Score & Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Published April 19th, 2024