Updated April 27th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

IPL 2024, LSG vs RR Live Score & Updates: Royals will look to remain on top

In Match 44 of the IPL 2024, KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Catch the live updates from the LSG vs RR match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.