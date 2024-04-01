Updated April 1st, 2024 at 18:31 IST
IPL Live Score, MI vs RR today cricket match udpates: Mumbai still looking for maiden win
In Match 14 of the IPL 2024, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians. Catch the live updates from the MI vs RR match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
6: 31 IST, April 1st 2024
MI's Predicted XII: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, Jasprit Bumrah
RR's Predicted XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Nandre Burger, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
5: 18 IST, April 1st 2024
Mumbai Indians are still looking for their maiden win of the season. MI are the only side that have not won a match in IPL 2024 as of yet.
5: 15 IST, April 1st 2024
The live streaming of the MI vs RR IPL 2024 match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
5: 14 IST, April 1st 2024
Welcome to the live blog for MI vs RR IPL 2024 match, slated to be held in Mumbai. Fans can tune in to republicworld.com for all the live updates related to the match.
