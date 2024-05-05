Updated May 5th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK Live Score & Updates: Chennai seek revenge over revitalised Punjab

In Match 53 of the IPL 2024, Sam Curran's Punjab Kings will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings. Catch the live updates from the PBKS vs CSK match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.