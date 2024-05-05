Updated May 5th, 2024 at 12:55 IST
IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK Live Score & Updates: Chennai seek revenge over revitalised Punjab
In Match 53 of the IPL 2024, Sam Curran's Punjab Kings will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings. Catch the live updates from the PBKS vs CSK match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
12: 55 IST, May 5th 2024
The bowlers at Dharamsala benefit from the pitch. Because the seamers in particular can extract bounce and pace from the pitch, this location consistently produces exciting bat-ball matches.
12: 54 IST, May 5th 2024
In Dharamsala, rain was predicted for Saturday, and there would be cloud cover on Sunday as well. In the afternoon, the temperature will be approximately 26°C with a wind speed of 11 km/h and a humidity of 41%.
12: 54 IST, May 5th 2024
Dream11 prediction
WICKETKEEPERS
Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh
BATTERS
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Shashan Singh, Daryll Mitchell
ALL ROUNDERS
Sam Curran (vc), Ravindra Jadeja
BOWLERS
Matheesha Pathirana, Richard Gleeson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel
12: 19 IST, May 5th 2024
Punjab Kings registered a seven wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter on Wednesday. With the victory, Punjab Kings now have won their last 5 encounters against the defending champions and will be looking to extend their streak to six.
12: 13 IST, May 5th 2024
The match promises to be a thrilling affair as it is a must win encounter for both the teams. For Punjab Kings the equation is simple, win all their remaining games to give themselves the best chance of qualifying for the Playoffs. For Chennai Super Kings they would want to win to avoid getting dragged into a late scrap for the fourth spot in the table and then miss out.
12: 10 IST, May 5th 2024
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2024 match 53 between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. Stay tuned at republicworld.com for all the live updates from the match.
