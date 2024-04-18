Updated April 18th, 2024 at 23:24 IST
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Ashutosh Sharma departs as Mumbai Indians back on top
In Match 33 of the IPL 2024, Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings will take on Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians. Catch the live updates from the PBKS vs MI match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
Sports
- 8 min read
11: 24 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Ashutosh Sharma is out courtesy Gerald Coetzee as there is another twist in the tale. Mumbai Indians are on top once again as Punjab need 24 runs to win but have only two wickets in their hands.
11: 12 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Ashutosh Sharma is leading the Punjab Kings fightback. His fifty has everyone up on their feet as Mumbai Indians are in serious trouble now. Punjab Kings require only 28 runs in last four overs.
11: 06 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Punjab Kings are fighting back valiantly courtesy of Ashutosh Sharma as they require 52 runs in the last 5 overs.
10: 50 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Jasprit Bumrah has come back and with his first bowl got the big wicket of Shashank Singh. The partnership is now broken as Punjab Kings are 111/7. Mumbai Indians can smell victory now.
10: 48 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Mumbai Indians are suddenly concerned as Shashank Sinh and Ashutosh Sharma are leading Punjab Kings fightback.
10: 40 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Mumbai Indians have completely dismantled Punjab Kings as they are in a dire position at the end of two overs with 86/6. Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma are on the crease. Can they pull off another miracle?
10: 15 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Mumbai Indians are in complete control of the match at the end of powerplay after a sensational bowling effort. Punjab Kings are in serious trouble. At the end of 6 overs PBKS are 40/4.
9: 52 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Jasprit Bumrah you beauty! The maestro has struck again as he bowled Rilee Rossouw with an excellent yorker. He then get Sam Curran caught behind with the final delivery of the over. Liam Livingstone is the new batter in as Punjab Kings are in all sorts of trouble. At the end of two overs PBKS are 14/3
9: 43 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Gerald Coetzee has dismissed Prabhsimran Kings for a golden duck as the opener departs in the first over. At the end of 1st over PBKS are 12/1.
9: 40 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: In a surprising turn of events, Sam Curran has opened the batting for Punjab Kings alongside Prabhsimran Singh.
9: 25 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: A sensational final over from Harshal Patel saw Punjab Kings contain Mumbai Indians under 200 and they will have to chase a total of 193 to win the match.
9: 12 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: WICKET as Hardik Pandya has been knocked out for only 10 runs.
9: 02 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Just when it looked like Suryakumar Yadav might be heading close to his 100, Punjab skipper Sam Curran has struck again as Sky departs for 78. Surya looked to go over Prabhsimran Singh but the Punjab man grabbed an excellent catch. Hardik Pandya is the new batsman in the crease. At the end of 17 overs MI are 156/3.
8: 58 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Suryakumar Yadav is closing in on his 100 as Mumbai Indians look set for a big score. Sky is currently playing at 78 and at the end of 16 overs MI are 168/2.
8: 50 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: With just five overs to go Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will be hoping to set a mammoth total. Sam Currand and Punjab Kings have a problem. At the end of 15 overs MI are 130/2.
8: 31 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Captain Sam Curran has got the big fish of Rohit Sharma. The former MI skipper playing his 250th IPL game stepped out looking to go over the covers but couldn't hold his handle and ended up giving the catch to Harshdeep Brar. At the end of 12 overs, MI are 101/2.
8: 24 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Welcome back Suryakumar Yadav! The star MI batter has his 23rd IPL fifty and his third consecutive fifty against Punjab Kings. Punjab are in serious trouble as at the end of 11 overs MI are 96/1.
8: 14 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: As the first ceat tyres strategic timeout of the game arrives, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma have Mumbai Indians in total control as Punjab Kings are in a spot of bother. At the end of 9 overs, MI are 77/1.
8: 01 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Mumbai Indians have started brightly as they are cruising 54/1 at the end of the powerplay. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav look to build a solid platform for the Mumbai Indians.
7: 54 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Rohit Sharma has survived in his 250th IPL game. In the fifth over the innings it looked like Harshal Patel had trapped Rohit Sharma as the finger went up for the LBW shout. Rohit reviewed and the decision had to be overturned because the wickets were missing.
7: 41 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: The opening partnership is broken as Punjab Kings strike bowler Kagiso Rabada has sent Ishan Kishan packing with the first ball of the third over. Kishan went for a square cut on a shot ball but could not connect and handed an easy catch to Arshdeep Singh. MI score: 18/1, SKY the next batter in.
7: 31 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Liam Livingstone is opening the bowling for Punjab Kings as Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open the batting for Mumbai Indians.
7: 22 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: In a milestone game, Rohit Sharma will start his 250th game in IPL career.
7: 18 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Here is the starting line up for Mumbai Indians for the clash against Punjab Kings in match 33 of IPL 2024.
Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan
7: 10 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Punjab Kings have decided to drop their under performing star opener Johnny Bairstow and South African batter Rilee Russouw will take his place.
Here's the Punjab Kings lineup
Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Russouw, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
7: 01 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: The news is in Punjab Kings have won the toss and skipper Sam Curran has opted to bowl first.
6: 57 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Gear up as in a few minutes the captains will take center stage as toss in Mullanpur is arriving soon.
6: 27 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Here is the predicted XI for Mumbai Indians for the clash against Punjab Kings
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal
6: 22 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Here is the predicted playing XI of Punjab Kings
Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada
6: 00 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Shikhar Dhawan is still recovering from his injury which kept him on the sidelines for Punjab Kings close defeat against the Rajasthan Royals. In his absence Sam Curran will be the one to lead the home side tonight.
5: 46 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Although the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium pitch is usually favourable to batsmen, the openers may be caught off guard by early swing. Later in the inning, when the pitch settles and the game goes on, the low bounce could work in favour of the spinners. This fascinating dynamic produces a balanced match that will match bowlers who can take advantage of shifting circumstances against batters. To win the game, both teams will need to modify their tactics throughout.
5: 45 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Accuweather.com predicts that on April 18, there will be clouds over Mullanpur. But as the evening wears on, they will go. There will be a range of 29 to 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity will rise from 30% at 07:00 PM to 49% at 11:00 PM IST.
5: 43 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: In this bottom of the table clash, the 8th seed Punjab Kings will take on the 9th seed Mumbai Indians. Both teams have only won two out of their first six games which makes this match a must win for both the sides, if they want to keep their hopes for IPL playoffs alive.
5: 41 IST, April 18th 2024
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome to the live blog of IPL match 33 encounter between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.
Published April 18th, 2024 at 17:51 IST