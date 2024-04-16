Updated April 15th, 2024 at 23:14 IST
IPL 2024, RCB vs SRH Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs
In Match 30 of the IPL 2024, Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad.
- Sports
- 3 min read
11: 13 IST, April 15th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.
10: 40 IST, April 15th 2024
Mahipal Lomror has been dismissed by Pat Cummins for 19 off 11 balls. RCB 181/6 in 14.1 Overs
10: 15 IST, April 15th 2024
Sourav Chauhan has been dismissed by Pat Cummins for a duck. RCB 122/5 in 9.6 Overs
10: 11 IST, April 15th 2024
Faf du Plessis has been dismissed by Pat Cummins for 62 off 28 balls. RCB 121/4 in 9.3 Overs
10: 10 IST, April 15th 2024
Rajat Patidar has been dismissed by Mayank Markande for 9 off 5 balls. RCB 111/3 in 8.6 Overs
10: 06 IST, April 15th 2024
Faf du Plessis has completed his half-century for RCB.
10: 04 IST, April 15th 2024
Will Jacks has been dismissed by 7 off 4 balls. RCB 100/2 in 7.6 Overs
9: 56 IST, April 15th 2024
Virat Kohli has been dismissed by Mayank Markande for 42 off 20 balls. RCB 80/1 in 6.2 Overs
9: 51 IST, April 15th 2024
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis provided a solid start to RCB. They scored 79 runs in 6 overs.
9: 34 IST, April 15th 2024
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis opened the batting for RCB. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the new ball for SRH.
9: 14 IST, April 15th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed 287/3 in 20 overs. RCB will need 288 runs to win the match.
9: 11 IST, April 15th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad have broken their record of highest-ever IPL total.
9: 06 IST, April 15th 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad has reached 250 runs in the 19th over.
8: 57 IST, April 15th 2024
Heinrich Klaasen has been dismissed by Lockie Ferguson for 67 off 31 balls. SRH 231/3 in 16.6 Overs
8: 27 IST, April 15th 2024
Travis Head scored a century off 39 balls, the fourth-fastest in IPL history. SRH 108/1 in 8.1 Overs
8: 07 IST, April 15th 2024
Abhishek Sharma has been dismissed for 34 off 22 balls. SRH 108/1 in 8.1 Overs
8: 05 IST, April 15th 2024
Travis Head has completed his half-century against RCB off 20 balls.
7: 41 IST, April 15th 2024
Will Jacks took the new ball for RCB. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma opened the batting for SRH.
7: 21 IST, April 15th 2024
RCB Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (w), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal
SRH Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.
7: 02 IST, April 15th 2024
RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first against SRH.
7: 01 IST, April 15th 2024
Lockie Ferguson is all set to make his debut for RCB in their match against SRH.
5: 47 IST, April 15th 2024
The live streaming of the RCB vs SRH match will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
5: 46 IST, April 15th 2024
Welcome to the live blog for RCB vs SRH match.
Published April 15th, 2024 at 17:49 IST