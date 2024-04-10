×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live Score & Updates: Gujarat win toss, opt to bowl against Rajasthan

In Match 24 of the IPL 2024, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans. Catch the live updates from the RR vs GT match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
RR vs GT
RR vs GT | Image: IPL
IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live Score: Match starts
IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live Score: Playing XIs
IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live Score: Gujarat win toss, opt to bowl
  • Listen to this article
7: 43 IST, April 10th 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler opened the batting for RR. Umesh Yadav took the new ball for GT.

7: 42 IST, April 10th 2024

Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal


Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma


7: 40 IST, April 10th 2024

Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals.

7: 29 IST, April 10th 2024

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live Score: The verdict is in as Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and opted to bowl first. 

7: 03 IST, April 10th 2024

Rain has delayed the toss in Jaipur where Rajasthan will play Gujarat.

6: 28 IST, April 10th 2024

Rajasthan Royals are the only side in IPL 2024 that is undefeated thus far. They will look to maintain their winning streak when they meet Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Wednesday. 

6: 21 IST, April 10th 2024

RR's Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

GT's Predicted XI: Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, BR Sharath (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson

 


 

 


 

5: 14 IST, April 10th 2024

The live streaming of the match between RR and GT will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels. 

5: 14 IST, April 10th 2024

Welcome to the blog for the RR vs GT match. Catch all the updates related to the IPL 2024 game here at republicworld.com

Published April 10th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

