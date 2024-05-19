Updated May 19th, 2024 at 19:05 IST
IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Live Score & Updates: Toss has been delayed due to bad weather
In Match 70 of the IPL 2024, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders. Catch the live updates from the RR vs KKR match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
7: 05 IST, May 19th 2024
The toss for KKR vs RR match in Guwahati has been delayed due to bad weather.
6: 10 IST, May 19th 2024
The RR vs KKR match is slated to be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
6: 08 IST, May 19th 2024
The live streaming of the RR vs KKR match will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
6: 08 IST, May 19th 2024
Welcome to the live blog for the RR vs KKR match. Catch all the live updates related to the IPL 2024 game here at republicworld.com
Published May 19th, 2024 at 18:11 IST