LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 19th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Live Score & Updates: Toss has been delayed due to bad weather

In Match 70 of the IPL 2024, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders. Catch the live updates from the RR vs KKR match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
RR vs KKR | Image: BCCI
IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Live Score: Toss delayed due to bad weather
IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Live Score: Venue and timings
IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Live Score: How to watch?
7: 05 IST, May 19th 2024

The toss for KKR vs RR match in Guwahati has been delayed due to bad weather.

6: 10 IST, May 19th 2024

The RR vs KKR match is slated to be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Advertisement
6: 08 IST, May 19th 2024

The live streaming of the RR vs KKR match will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
 

6: 08 IST, May 19th 2024

Welcome to the live blog for the RR vs KKR match. Catch all the live updates related to the IPL 2024 game here at republicworld.com
 

Advertisement

Published May 19th, 2024 at 18:11 IST