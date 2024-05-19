LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 19th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Live Score & Updates: Can Hyderabad win against Punjab to finish in 2nd spot?

In Match 69 of the IPL 2024, Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Jitesh Sharma's Punjab Kings. Catch the live updates from the SRH vs PBKS match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Live Score & Updates | Image: bcci
IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Live Score & Updates: Squad
IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Live Score & Updates: Predicted XI
IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Live Score & Updates: Pitch
1: 52 IST, May 19th 2024

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. 

1: 52 IST, May 19th 2024

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Predicted Playing XI

SRH Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

SRH Impact Substitute Options: T Natarajan

PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH: Prabhsimran Singh, Thharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS Impact Substitute Options: Vidhwath Kaverappa

Advertisement
1: 51 IST, May 19th 2024

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Pitch Update

In an afternoon game with potential rain, the toss-winning side may opt to chase. SRH's Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma lead a strong batting unit, while Punjab Kings rely on sharp bowler Harshal Patel. The pitch favors batting, suggesting an average score of 203, with a 65% preference for pace bowling and 35% for spin.

1: 51 IST, May 19th 2024

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Weather Report

The weather at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad is currently cloudy with a temperature of 28.2°C. Humidity stands at 78%, indicating some moisture in the air. These conditions suggest a moderately humid and overcast atmosphere at the stadium.

Advertisement
1: 49 IST, May 19th 2024

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Toss 

The IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS match toss will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at 03:00 PM IST 

1: 48 IST, May 19th 2024

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction picks

WICKETKEEPER

Heinrich Klaasen, Prabhsimran Singh

BATTERS

Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc), Rilee Rossouw, Ashutosh Sharma

ALL-ROUNDERS

Shashank Singh, K. Nitesh Reddy

BOWLERS

Harshal Patel, T. Natarajan, Pat Cummins

Advertisement
1: 00 IST, May 19th 2024

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in match 69 of IPL 2024. Stay tuned at republicworld.com for the in depth analysis of the match. 

Published May 19th, 2024 at 13:04 IST