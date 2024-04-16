Advertisement

Legendary Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist has spotted a concerning detail around Hardik Pandya's fitness during the ongoing IPL 2024 campaign which will surely give headache to Indian selectors and fans ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies.

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya is currently facing fire from everywhere as his side has only won two out of their first six games to start the IPL 2024 campaign.

But the captaincy and form of Hardik Pandya doesn't concern Adam Gilchrist as much as his fitness and that surely will send panic stations in the Indian dugout ahead of World Cup.

Is Hardik Pandya Injured?

Hardik Pandya was forced to retire hurt in the ODI World Cup back in October 2023 after he limped off injured in the league clash against Bangladesh.

According to Adam Gilchrist, Hardik Pandya hasn't fully recovered from that knock and his lack of form is down to his lack of fitness.

"He looks proppy, as we use in Australian sporting terms, you are not quite fluent. He does not look anywhere near 100 percent fit with the ball in hand and if there is any doubt about the physicality. His bowling was scattered," said Adam Gilchrist on Cricbuzz.

Gilchrist's observation came after Hardik Pandya conceded 20 runs in the final over of the first innings and saw MS Dhoni smack him for three sixes row. The final over ultimately proved to be costly as Mumbai Indians lost to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

Hardik Pandya Vital for India's chances

Hardik Pandya is pivotal for Indian Cricket team's chances in the T20 World Cup 2024 as the team lacks an out and out replacement for the star all-rounder.

India doesn't have a player of Hardik Pandya's ability that can give four overs with the ball in hand and at the same time emerge as a potent finisher in the batting lineup.

The absence of Hardik Pandya takes away the balance from Indian Cricket team and his absence was dearly felt in India's World Cup final defeat to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium back in November 2023.