Advertisement

MI Triumphs Over RCB with a Seven-Wicket Victory: In an exhilarating match at Wankhede Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set a challenging target of 196/8 in their 20 overs. Notably, Faf du Plessis impressed with a commendable 61 off 40 balls, while Rajat Patidar contributed a quickfire 50 off 26 deliveries. However, the Mumbai Indians (MI) displayed exceptional batting prowess, achieving the target with ease in just 15.3 overs, led by Ishan Kishan's explosive 69 off 34 balls and Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive 52 off 19 deliveries. The Player of the Match title was rightfully awarded to MI's Jasprit Bumrah, who delivered a spectacular performance, securing 5 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs.

Also Read: Updated IPL 2024 Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after MI vs RCB

Advertisement

IPL 2024 umpiring in MI vs RCB match gets BLASTED

RCB were left stunned by some of the umpiring calls made during their match against MI. A particularly heated moment occurred when Dinesh Karthik seemed to be "denied" a no-ball call that was waist-high. While watching from the bench in the last over of RCB's batting innings, Virat Kohli voiced his displeasure. Aakash Madhwal bowled to Karthik on the second ball of the over, when the event occurred. The ball was delivered around Karthik's waist, but he couldn't make the most of it. Karthik asked the umpire for a review right away, but it was eventually denied.

Advertisement

Many observers, including Virat Kohli, were perplexed by the umpire's choice to deny Karthik the no-ball. Still, Karthik did not lose his cool and hit Madhwal for two sixes and a four in the next four balls. In the 20 overs that were allocated to them, RCB amassed a competitive total of 196/8 thanks to his blazing innings of 53* off just 23 deliveries. Even though Glenn Maxwell and Kohli were removed from the game early on, Karthik's heroics made sure RCB scored a huge amount.

Not only was Karthik's performance vital on this particular occasion, but it also demonstrated his capacity to play well as the season's finisher. After a difficult beginning at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Karthik has continuously given momentum when needed. His daring plays, which include a few outstanding scoops, have enthralled supporters and highlighted his importance to the squad.

Advertisement