'It Is Bizarre': LSG Head Coach Justin Langer Hits Out At IPL Mega-Auction Rules, Says That's Not How Things Work

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer slammed Indian Premier League (IPL) mega-auction rule of retaining just five players and called it bizarre. The former Australian cricketer also said that such things don't happen in any other sports.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, the Super Giants retained Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan for the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament.

I Would Retain 20 Players: Justin Langer

Speaking at Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast, which is hosted by former Australia skipper Michael Clarke, Langer said that the rule of retaining only five players effects the franchises from building a culture. The LSG head coach added that he would retain 20 players.

“Last year we had 25 players, we retained 5, the rest 20 went back in the pool. Then you have this mega-auction, and then you start all over again every three years. It is bizarre. Can you tell any other sport where this happens? In my perfect world, I would retain 20 players and build a culture, but that is not how it works," Langer said at the Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast.

The former Aussie cricketer also showered praise on the Indian cricketer for their hunger to work, Langer said that he has never seen something like it. He added that Indian players are on a different level.

"The hunger in India for work, I've never seen anything like it. They just practice, practice, practice. It is insane. I always thought we worked hard, but these guys are on a different level," he added.

LSG Hold Fifth Place On IPL 2025 Standings

The Lucknow-based franchise hold the fifth place on the IPL 2025 standings with six points and have a net run rate of +0.078. LSG have won three of their five past fixtures.