Rohit Sharma recently showed up at the Club Prairie Fire podcast and addressed a variety of subjects. Among the many topics, he was also asked to express thoughts on IPL's addition to the rule book i.e., the Impact Player rule. According to this rule, every team gets a provision of positioning a substitute on the field, who was not a part of the playing XI.

Former MI captain, Rohit Sharma expressed his views on the "Impact sub-rule" and made it known that he does not fancy it. According to Sharma, it is a rule that enhances the entertainment quotient but holds all-rounders back.

“I am not a big fan of Impact sub-rule. It is going to hold all-rounders back, eventually cricket is played by 11 players not 12 players. You are taking out so much from game to make it entertaining for people around,” Rohit said on “Club Prairie Fire” podcast.

“If you look just from the cricketing aspect of it I feel guys like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar aren’t getting to bowl, which for us is not a good thing.

“I don’t know what you can do about it. There are 12 players for you, it is entertaining, you can bring on the impact player after watching how the game is going, how the pitch is behaving.

“If you bat well and you don’t lose wickets, you can add another bowler, it gives you an option of six or seven bowlers. You don’t require that extra batter because a lot of teams are batting well up front and you hardly see a No 7 or No 8 coming to bat,” he said.