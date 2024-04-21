Advertisement

Virat Kohli's dismissal from the KKR vs RCB game has become a major talking point. From the naked eye, it looked like a waist-height no ball but the on field umpire gave it out. Kohli immediately referred the decision to the third umpire, but the decision stood, leaving Kohli infuriated with the call, expressing it through his demeanor with the on field official and through his act on the way to the dressing room at Eden Gardens.

Also Read | Faf du Plessis shares verdict on contentious dismissal of Kohli

Advertisement

Cricket world on Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal during KKR vs RCB

The dismissal of Kohli left open a deluge of reactions. While fans had a polarising view, with some stating it was not out whereas others saying that the dismissal is fair as per rules. The cricket world on the other hand, which includes some of the prominent individuals, who have graced the game, unanimously stated that Kohli was wronged by the umpire. Here are a few of the many reactions of ex-cricketers that are making significant rounds on social media.



Advertisement

My take on Virat Kohli dismissal: It's an unfair call. If the ball is waist high at the time bat meets ball it should ruled as no ball. Also I have always felt that the ball tracking shows a sharper dip. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif)

"MAIN CHHAATI THOKK KE KAHUNGA, NOT OUT!"@sherryontopp gives his verdict on that debatable @imVkohli dismissal from #KKRvRCB!



Enjoy more gold class 'Sidhuisms' from Sidhuji, throughout #IPLOnStar!



📺 | #PBKSvGT | LIVE NOW | #IPLFanWeekOnStar pic.twitter.com/8ZcjXOrgl4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia)

Ambati Rayudu said - "It's a big decision. Virat Kohli is a big wicket, and umpires just can't turn a blind eye before making such trash decisions. Poor umpiring". (On Virat Kohli). pic.twitter.com/GYDck2W2F6 — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh)

Thank god for technology. Took away all allegations of bias or favouritism. And just as well that the players were measured before the start of the tournament, something that a lot of us were waiting for. So, it wasn't about the umpires at all but dispassionate use of technology. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha)

Grey areas in the game open up room for anger and confusion. It’s not a tough fix this. Get the batter’s stance, draw the lines and use ball tracking. No confusion whatsoever. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17)

Considering RCB were chasing a big total of 223, the team was heavily counting on Virat Kohli to score big runs. Hence, his wicket proved to be vital standpoint in the match. The contemplation of Virat Kohli's dismissal is raising even more eyebrows in the hindsight as RCB lost the match by just 1 run.