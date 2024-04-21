Updated April 21st, 2024 at 22:50 IST
'IT'S AN UNFAIR CALL': Cricket world REBUKES umpire for giving Virat Kohli out during KKR vs RCB
The dismissal of Virat Kohli from the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 MATCH left open a deluge of reactions. Take a look at a few of the many opinions of the cricket world.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Virat Kohli's dismissal from the KKR vs RCB game has become a major talking point. From the naked eye, it looked like a waist-height no ball but the on field umpire gave it out. Kohli immediately referred the decision to the third umpire, but the decision stood, leaving Kohli infuriated with the call, expressing it through his demeanor with the on field official and through his act on the way to the dressing room at Eden Gardens.
Cricket world on Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal during KKR vs RCB
The dismissal of Kohli left open a deluge of reactions. While fans had a polarising view, with some stating it was not out whereas others saying that the dismissal is fair as per rules. The cricket world on the other hand, which includes some of the prominent individuals, who have graced the game, unanimously stated that Kohli was wronged by the umpire. Here are a few of the many reactions of ex-cricketers that are making significant rounds on social media.
Considering RCB were chasing a big total of 223, the team was heavily counting on Virat Kohli to score big runs. Hence, his wicket proved to be vital standpoint in the match. The contemplation of Virat Kohli's dismissal is raising even more eyebrows in the hindsight as RCB lost the match by just 1 run.
Published April 21st, 2024 at 22:36 IST