In a high-octane encounter at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) put up an impressive total of 287/3 in their 20 overs, powered by Travis Head's exceptional 102 off just 41 balls. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fought valiantly but fell short as they managed 262/7 in response. Despite Dinesh Karthik's explosive 83 off 35 deliveries, SRH's Lockie Ferguson's 2/52 and Pat Cummins' 3/43 proved pivotal in securing a 25-run victory for the Sunrisers. This electrifying T20 fixture featured a breathtaking performance, with SRH emerging victorious in a contest filled with dazzling cricketing prowess.

Andy Flower motivated his RCB players to go all in the rest of the IPL 2024

In an intense match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) conceded a high-scoring total of 25 runs despite scoring a strong 262 runs, making it the highest total ever chased by a club in IPL history. A record-breaking total of 549 runs was scored in the match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium thanks to a flurry of sixes, setting a new benchmark in T20 cricket.

Andy Flower, the head coach of RCB, tried to cheer up his dejected players in the locker room following their loss to SRH in the historic IPL 2024 match. SRH scored 287 runs in the game, which is the second-highest total in T20 cricket history and the highest total in IPL history. As a result of their poor bowling attack, RCB became the first side in IPL history to have four or more bowlers give up more than 50 runs in their allotted four overs.

Faf du Plessis made a quick 62 off 28 balls, and Dinesh Karthik made an incredible 83 off 35 balls, but RCB's chase was not enough, and they lost their sixth game in a row. RCB is now buried at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points standings, and they will have a difficult time turning things around and making the playoffs.

Head coach Andy Flower spoke to the defeated players in the locker room, advising them to pause, evaluate, and assess their performance in order to mount a great comeback in the remaining games of the tournament. Andy Flower said:

"It was a really tough night in the field, of course. They finished off so powerfully, it probably took the wind out of our sails. We will have a think. We will come back stronger. It's obviously knock-out time. Every game is a semi-final for us," "I was really proud of the way you fought with the bat. We lost the game, but I was really proud of the way that you all fought. DK, you are making a push for the World Cup team as well. Well, done mate. You are only getting better,"

Head coach Andy Flower heaped admiration on Dinesh Karthik for his outstanding batting performance following RCB's heroic batting display. After scoring 263 runs against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2013, RCB's 262 run total was the second-best in IPL history. Keeping the mood light in the changing room, Flower made a lighthearted inquiry regarding Karthik's hopes for a place in the forthcoming T20 World Cup while praising his outstanding reliability and output for the squad.

In IPL history, no team with 16 or fewer points has ever made it to the playoffs when the league included nine or more teams. To get to 16 points and have a chance of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) must win each of their next seven games. Their current record in IPL 2024 so far stands with 6 losses and only 1 win in the first 7 matches of the competition so far. They face off against KKR in their next match on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at Eden Gardens.