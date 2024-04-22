Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that it’s “tough to stay calm” in nail-biting matches such as their one-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but he was a relieved man after the team managed to garner all-important two points.

The KKR made a strong 222 for six, but the Bengaluru outfit gave them a mighty scare before getting all out for 221 off the final ball of the match.

Advertisement

“It takes a lot off your body and drains you out completely because you go through so many emotions. It’s tough to stay calm but I’m elated. We got two points on the board and that’s all that matters,” said Iyer during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“It’s extremely tough when the pressure is on. I feel that every individual should put their hands up and take the responsibility.” Iyer made the effort of Andre Russell (3/25 and 27 off 20b) as pointer to his statement above.

Advertisement

“Russell did the job for us by picking up two wickets and completely changed the game in our favour. That is the kind of attitude needed in the team.” Even though pacer Mitchell Starc nearly made a hash of the defence of 21 off six final balls, Iyer didn’t fault the Australian.

Starc conceded three sixes to Karn Sharma in the 20th over as RCB almost snatched a stunning win.

Advertisement

“It’s a funny game, when you need 18 runs off 6 balls, the pressure is on the bowler. One six here and there, it completely changes the momentum. It is important that we maintain our calmness and stay in the present and make the batter hit where you want them to hit.” Iyer was also delighted to contribute to the team’s cause with a fifty.

“It was a pivotal knock. I wanted to stay till the end and steady the ship. We got some important boundaries towards the end and I was very happy about that.” Man of the match Russell said he has always been confident about his bowling irrespective of the match situations.

Advertisement

“I always back my bowling. Getting the ball at a crucial time, I knew that I had to come good and thankfully it happened. When I was batting earlier, change of pace was difficult to hit. As a bowler that’s what I wanted to do. The slower balls were gripping and holding.” Russell bagged the all-important wickets of Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar that threw RCB’s chase out of gear.

“I was happy to get the two set batters out and I think that’s what changed the game. Those two wickets from (Sunil) Narine were also very important and that’s what started the slide for RCB.” Russell also bowled a wonderful 19th over in which he picked up the wicket of the in-form Dinesh Karthik.

Advertisement

“I had two (overs) left and I conditioned myself to bowl that (19th) over. I tried to give Starc as many runs as I could. DK wasn’t getting off strike so I looked at bowling six deliveries to him and mix it up, thankfully it worked.” This was RCB’s sixth defeat on the trot and skipper Faf du Plessis said they will keep trying to turn the tide in the remainder of the tournament.

“We were desperate (to win)…10/10 from an effort perspective. The way we put up the effort in the ground, the faces told the story. We've got an unbelievable fanbase, we want them to have a smile on their face. We'll have to continue putting in our efforts and try to change things around.”