Abhishek Sharma, who plays as an opener for SRH, has revealed why he does his 'L-gesture' celebration. He usually does it when he achieves attains something monumental during a match. Abhishek has been doing really well for SRH this season and has helped the team a lot. SRH finished second in the points table, winning 8 matches and losing 5 out of 14 matches. They got 17 points in total and had a good net run rate of +0.414, which helped them beat RR to get the second position.

Abhishek Sharma on his ‘L’ celebration

"L- I started in the very first match, me and Travis Head did it. For me and for him, it's very personal, we told everyone that its about love, so we are spreading love," Abhishek said.

The dynamic opening duo of Head and Abhishek continues to break records with every game. In 12 innings, they've amassed a total of 676 runs together, achieving three hundred-plus partnerships and two fifty-plus stands. Abhishek expressed gratitude for having his family present during SRH's recent home game against PBKS. The 23-year-old shared his mindset during a rapid innings that earned him the Player of the Match award.

Staying positive off field 💪

Story behind that 'L' celebration 🤔

Special shoutout to the #OrangeArmy 🧡



In conversation with Player of the Match Abhishek Sharma & Rahul Tripathi as they carry the momentum to the Playoffs 🙌 - By @28anand



WATCH 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #SRHvPBKS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Abhishek Sharma feels grateful

"My entire family, except for my dad, had come here to support me. So it is really special for me that my family is there with me in moments like these. So, I am very grateful to have this opportunity to celebrate with them."

"If you keep on winning, it is really important to have that momentum. As all the teams are equal, I don't think you can say anyone is better or worse. IPL is a game of momentum. Ahead of the playoffs, I just wanted the team to win before going to the playoffs," Abhishek added.

Abhishek made the revelation following his impressive innings of 66 runs off just 28 balls, aiding SRH in successfully chasing down 215 runs against PBKS. The match, held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, May 19, saw SRH clinch victory by 4 wickets.