Yuzvendra Chahal recently picked up his 200th scalp in the IPL and thereby became the first player to attain the feat. Chahal has been a consistent performer in the eminent league, so much so, that fans and many players still try to wrap their heads around why RCB released him in 2022. Now a Rajasthan Royals player, Chahal is still flourishing and one of the prime reasons behind the franchise's spectacular performance in IPL 2024.

AB de Villiers still in disbelief that RCB let Yuzvendra Chahal go

Contemplating Yuzvendra Chahal taking 200 wickets, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru player, AB de Villiers, said it was a "heartbreaking moment." According to De Villiers, it was tough watching Yuzi get to 200 wickets and not wearing the RCB jersey.

"RCB let him go. It was a heartbreaking moment. He was a part of the furniture there and also their best bowler. It was crazy that he got left out of that franchise. It is not easy looking at Yuzi go to 200 wickets and him not being a part of RCB," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers said he is quite impressed with Yuzvendra Chahal and put extra focus on his strike rate. While De Villiers is happy with the achievement of Chahal, he once again reiterated the hard fact i.e., "RCB let him go."

“Double hundred for Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) with a ball in hand in the IPL. He's the first guy to reach 200 wickets, and the most impressive thing about this (is) it is in 152 innings. RCB let him go…," he said in a video on his official YouTube channel.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Rajasthan Royals will return to action on April 27, 2024.