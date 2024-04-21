Advertisement

Despite the thrilling nature of the match, the biggest talking point from the KKR vs RCB match is ought to be Virat Kohli's debatable dismissal. Kohli looked ominous in his 7-ball stay and was giving all the signals to play another memorable innings. However, before he could pile up more runs, controversy ensued at Eden Gardens which saw him going back to the dressing room. Kohli got caught by Harshit Rana on his own bowling in the third over. He got out at 18, and considering RCB lost the match by only 1 run, the decision of the umpire to give him out proved to be crucial.

KKR vs RCB: Faf du Plessis' take on Virat Kohli's dismissal

Following the culmination of the game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis expressed his views on the dismissal in the post-match presser. Du Plessis stated that he also deems that Virat should have been given not out, but accepted the episode to be a part of the game.

“It was crazy, rules are rules. Virat and myself thought that the ball was higher than the waist (during Kohli's dismissal). I guess they measured it from the popping crease, one team thinks it's high, the other doesn't. That's how the game goes at times,” Du Plessis said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

The delivery, which seemed to be dipping on the batter, was just above the waist of Kohli when he made contact with the ball.

The star batter was standing just outside the crease at that moment.

Then TV umpire Michael Gough checked for the height and as per the Hawk-Eye tracking, the ball would have passed Kohli’s waist at a height of 0.92 meter had he was standing and upright at the crease.

In that position, Kohli’s waist was measured at 1.04 meters, which meant the ball would have travelled past below the batter’s waistline if he was standing inside the crease.

In that case, this would have been a legal delivery and the Gough had to take call based on the available height reference.

However, Kohli was not having none of it as he left the field an agitated man after having an animated discussion with the on-field umpire. The frustrated Kohli knocked the waste-bin located near away team dressing room in anger. \

(With inputs from PTI)