'Welcome Mufasa': Jasprit Bumrah Gets an Indelible Reception As He Joins MI Camp, Kieron Pollard Lifts Him On His Shoulders

Mumbai Indians' talisman has finally returned to the den as Team India superstar Jasprit Bumrah joined the camp at Wankhede Stadium. After receiving the green signal from the BCCI COE medical staff, Bumrah is all set to feature in the IPL 2025 season. The MI Camp is beaming with joy, and Kieron Pollard is significantly delighted upon the star pacer's arrival in the team.

Kieron Pollard Lifts Jasprit Bumrah On His SHoulders Upon His Arrival

Jasprit Bumrah has finally returned to the Mumbai Indians after being out of action for a few months. The star India pacer last featured in red-ball cricket during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The five-time IPL champions announced the grand return of Bumrah, and he has now the camp in Mumbai. One of his teammates was so delighted to see Bumrah that he lifted him on his shoulders.

In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], the team was seen in a huddle, and Kieron Pollard welcomed Jasprit Bumrah in a distinct fashion. The Trinidadian cricketer welcomed the sensational Indian pacer by saying, "Welcome Mufasa" and then lifted him on his shoulders. Bumrah was taken by surprise as Pollard spun him in the air for a few seconds before putting him down. The MI cricketers looked in glee and they cheered and clapped for him.

Mumbai Indians Would Receive A Big Boost

The arrival of Jasprit Bumrah would bring a huge boost to the team's dwindling IPL 2025 campaign. The team has just one win in the four games they have played, and it has put them in the bottom zone of the points table. MI's next opponent has been in spectacular form and they could be the favourites over Mumbai. Bumrah's addition could help the team's bowling unit as he has proved his worth in the past. The pacer hasn't been in white-ball action for a while, but he is expected to deliver a robust performance from the get-go.