'I Deserve This': Yuzvendra Chahal Boldly Downplays Price Tag Concern After Underwhelming Start In IPL 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal, Punjab Kings' 18 Crore pick in the IPL mega auction, hasn't had the best start. The bowler has picked up just one wicket in the three matches, raising concern among the fans regarding his hefty price tag. But the leg-spin bowler remains unbothered by the chatter and has put the team's success as his priority.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the biggest draws in the IPL for his classic bowling skills. The India star has been a notable entity in cricket, especially in the cash-rich league. However, Chahal hasn't made a perfect start to his IPL 2025 campaign as he competes for a new franchise in the Punjab Kings. As a result, some chatter has emerged over the leg-spin bowler's hefty price tag. But Yuzvi remains unfazed about it.

"We have played just three matches, and the best thing is that we won two of them. The tournament has just started, and I'm getting my rhythm. I'm enjoying my bowling. My main focus is on that... My first priority is the team, my performance is secondary. If I don't get a single wicket, and if we win the trophy, that would be my preference.

"The price tag, I think, I deserve this. When you play, you don't think about whether you've lost 5 crores or 18 crores. You don't think about the price tag once you are in the ground." Yuzvendra Chahal said during an appearance at the JioHotstar Press Room with Punjab Kings.

The Punjab Kings have emerged as one of the Titanic forces in the IPL 2025 season so far. With just one loss in three matches, the franchise has flourished after the major revamp. Shreyas Iyer has been doing an effective task in leading PBKS ahead and is pushing it strongly to make the team a legitimate title contender.

The IPL 2025 season still has a significant amount of time left, and Yuzvendra Chahal has ample time to showcase his skills with the ball.