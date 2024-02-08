Advertisement

Veteran Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, has finally opened up on the biggest development that happened around the IPL 2024 auction last month. Mumbai Indians pulled off one of the most notorious coups in IPL history when they secured Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans. MI paid an undisclosed amount to GT for Hardik's return to the side after a two-year hiatus.

3 things you need to know

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans for two seasons and played the final in both of those years

He helped GT win the coveted IPL title in their maiden season of the tournament

Hardik Pandya has now returned to Mumbai Indians and has been made the captain

‘Farak nahi padta’: Shami's blunt answer when asked about Pandya's departure

When asked about Hardik Pandya's departure from Gujarat Titans, Mohammed Shami gave an honest opinion. He said that nobody cares about anyone leaving the franchise and it applies to Hardik Pandya as well. Shami further stated that Hardik was not tied up to the franchise for a lifetime.

"Kisi ko kisi Ke Jane Se koi farak nahi padta. (No one cares about anyone leaving the franchise). Hardik wanted to leave and he left. He did well as a captain as Gujarat made it to the final twice and also won the title once. He wasn’t tied up to Gujarat for lifetime," Shami said while speaking to Sports24.

Mohammed Shami played under Hardik's captaincy at Gujarat Titans for two seasons and is now getting ready to assist Shubman Gill in his new endeavour as the skipper of the team. Shami recently won the Arjuna Award for his performances in the World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup 2023.

Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament as he helped India reached the final of the ODI World Cup. He was included in the playing XI mid-tournament after Hardik Pandya got injured. Shami picked upa five-wicket haul in his very first match of the ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is all set to lead Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 season. He has replaced Rohit Sharma, who has built a legacy with Mumbai Indians by winning five titles from 2013 to 2020. Hardik Pandya is currently recovering from an injury that he suffered during the ODI World Cup.

