Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

'What if Hardik is unfit?’ Doesn't matter: Gavaskar makes big selection call for T20 World Cup

Shivam Dube's spectacle in the Afghanistan T20I series receives applause from a former Indian Cricket player , who has put the all-rounder on a top level.

Pavitra Shome
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya's injury will remain a major concern for Team India | Image:AP
One of Team India's brightest stars in the Afghanistan series was Shivam Dube. The All-Rounder made a successful comeback in the T20I series against Afghanistan and put up commanding numbers against the visitors. He also took at least one wicket with the ball in both matches and has successfully made his case for a long run in the team. Even former Indian Cricket players were showering praise on his performance. 

  • Shivam Dube struck half-centuries in both matches
  • India won both T20I matches against Afghanistan
  • The third T20I match between both teams will take place in Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Also Read: Rohit's repeated failure, Dube puts pressure on Hardik: 5 things we learnt from IND vs AFG 2nd T20I

Ex-IND cricketer goes gaga over Shivam Dube's showcase vs AFG

Former Indian Cricketer Rohan Gavaskar has put a stamp of faith on Shivam Dube after his roaring performance against Afghanistan in the T20I series at home. The all-rounder was instrumental in both matches and has seemingly made a big impact in the minds of the selectors. While speaking to Cricbuzz, the former cricketer revealed that Dube will give some intense competition to the All-Rounder's position with Pandya, even if the MI skipper returns to full action after his ankle injury.

“We have been talking about him as, ‘Oh, listen, what if Hardik is unfit?’, I think what he is doing is making sure that even if Hardik is fit, he is on that plane in that World Cup squad. If you put in performances like this, it is very hard for anyone to drop you. It is going to be a really tough decision for the selectors if they decide to drop him. He is doing all that he can, which is giving the selectors a headache,” Gavaskar said.

Shivam Dube undergoes training ahead of the 2nd T20I match | Image: PTI

Also Read: 'Finish the match ASAP': Dube and Jaiswal's mantra; Is this the strategy that will India the T20 WC?

The former Indian batter also believes that Dube has now demonstrated his ability to be the man for India at a global scale and build an identity for himself.

Team India will face Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue already have a 2-0 lead and will aim for an entire series sweep.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 07:33 IST

