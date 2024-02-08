'What if Hardik is unfit?’ Doesn't matter: Gavaskar makes big selection call for T20 World Cup

Advertisement

One of Team India's brightest stars in the Afghanistan series was Shivam Dube. The All-Rounder made a successful comeback in the T20I series against Afghanistan and put up commanding numbers against the visitors. He also took at least one wicket with the ball in both matches and has successfully made his case for a long run in the team. Even former Indian Cricket players were showering praise on his performance.

3 things you need to know

Shivam Dube struck half-centuries in both matches

India won both T20I matches against Afghanistan

The third T20I match between both teams will take place in Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ex-IND cricketer goes gaga over Shivam Dube's showcase vs AFG

Former Indian Cricketer Rohan Gavaskar has put a stamp of faith on Shivam Dube after his roaring performance against Afghanistan in the T20I series at home. The all-rounder was instrumental in both matches and has seemingly made a big impact in the minds of the selectors. While speaking to Cricbuzz, the former cricketer revealed that Dube will give some intense competition to the All-Rounder's position with Pandya, even if the MI skipper returns to full action after his ankle injury.

“We have been talking about him as, ‘Oh, listen, what if Hardik is unfit?’, I think what he is doing is making sure that even if Hardik is fit, he is on that plane in that World Cup squad. If you put in performances like this, it is very hard for anyone to drop you. It is going to be a really tough decision for the selectors if they decide to drop him. He is doing all that he can, which is giving the selectors a headache,” Gavaskar said.

Shivam Dube undergoes training ahead of the 2nd T20I match | Image: PTI

The former Indian batter also believes that Dube has now demonstrated his ability to be the man for India at a global scale and build an identity for himself.

Team India will face Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue already have a 2-0 lead and will aim for an entire series sweep.