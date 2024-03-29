×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

IPL 2024: KKR names 16-year-old Afghan player as replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Ghazanfar has represented Afghanistan in two ODIs. The youngster has played three T20s and six List A matches and has five and four wickets respectively against his name. He joins KKR for his base price of Rs 20 Lakh.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
KKR beat SRH
KKR beat SRH | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Rajasthan Royals on Thursday added senior South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj to their squad in place of pacer Prasidh Krishna for the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Kolkata Knight Riders also named Afghan player Allah Ghazanfar -- a 16-year-old off-spinner -- as a replacement for the injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the IPL said on Thursday.

Ghazanfar has represented Afghanistan in two ODIs. The youngster has played three T20s and six List A matches and has five and four wickets respectively against his name. He joins KKR for his base price of Rs 20 Lakh.

Prasidh recently underwent a surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon and is currently recovering.

His replacement Maharaj has played 27 T20Is, 44 ODIs and 50 Tests and has scalped 237 wickets in international cricket.

Additionally, he has played 159 T20s, picking up 130 wickets, and can chip in with some handy runs down the order. RR have brought him on board for his base price of Rs 50 Lakh. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

