Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 10th, 2024 at 22:57 IST

KKR IPL 2024 Match List: Full Kolkata Knight Riders schedule, date, time, squad and more

Please note that only the matches for the first 21 days of IPL 2024 have been disclosed by the BCCI.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
KKR
KKR players congregate to celebrate a fall of a wicket. | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Get ready for an electrifying season of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2024, commencing on March 22, 2024, promising fans another thrilling cricket spectacle. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are geared up to lock horns with formidable opponents across various venues in the country, as they aim to clinch the prestigious trophy this year.

Here's the initial match schedule for KKR in IPL 2024:

- March 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 6:30 PM IST in Kolkata
- March 29: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 6:30 PM IST in Bengaluru
- April 3: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 6:30 PM IST in Vizag

Please note that only the matches for the first 21 days of the tournament have been disclosed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with the remaining fixtures to be revealed later.

Here's the complete squad lineup for KKR for IPL 2024:

KKR's squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (C), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain

Stay tuned as KKR enthusiasts eagerly anticipate each game, supporting their favorite team throughout the exhilarating journey of IPL 2024.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 22:57 IST

