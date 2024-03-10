Advertisement

Get ready for an electrifying season of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2024, commencing on March 22, 2024, promising fans another thrilling cricket spectacle. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are geared up to lock horns with formidable opponents across various venues in the country, as they aim to clinch the prestigious trophy this year.

Here's the initial match schedule for KKR in IPL 2024:

- March 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 6:30 PM IST in Kolkata

- March 29: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 6:30 PM IST in Bengaluru

- April 3: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 6:30 PM IST in Vizag

Please note that only the matches for the first 21 days of the tournament have been disclosed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with the remaining fixtures to be revealed later.

Here's the complete squad lineup for KKR for IPL 2024:

KKR's squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (C), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain

Stay tuned as KKR enthusiasts eagerly anticipate each game, supporting their favorite team throughout the exhilarating journey of IPL 2024.