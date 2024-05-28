Advertisement

On Sunday, May 26, 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third IPL title in a one-sided final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), marking another historic moment in the 17-year-long journey of the Indian Premier League. The victory, celebrated by fans and players alike, was made even more memorable by an unexpected post-match festivity that has since gone viral.

Andre Russell shakes a leg with Ananya Pandey following KKR's win over SRH in IPL 2024 final

Following their triumphant win, KKR’s star all-rounder Andre Russell was spotted dancing with Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey at the after-match party. The two delighted attendees and fans alike by grooving to the popular Bollywood song "Lutt Putt Gaya" from the 2023 blockbuster film Dunki. The spontaneous performance was captured on video and has been widely shared on social media, quickly becoming a hit among cricket and Bollywood enthusiasts.

Andre Russell loves Lutt Putt Gaya song a long, KKR team victory celebration last night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6pZW83pb79 — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan)

Andre Russell, known for his explosive performances on the cricket field, displayed his dancing prowess as he matched steps with Ananya Pandey, who looked stunning and effortlessly graceful. The camaraderie and joy shared between the cricketer and the actress encapsulated the celebratory spirit of the night, adding a touch of Bollywood glamour to the cricketing festivities.

KKR overwhelm SRH in IPL 2024 final

Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third trophy in the Indian Premier League with a crushing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a completely one-sided final here on Sunday. Having lost the toss, KKR produced a clinical effort with the ball to dismiss SRH for 113, the lowest ever total in an IPL title clash. KKR chased down the target of 114 with as many as 57 balls to spare. Venkatesh Iyer remained not out on 52 off 26 balls. Mitchell Starc (2/14), Andre Russell (3/19) and Harshit Rana (2/24) were the most successful bowlers for the Knight Riders, as SRH simply failed to turn up for the big game. Opting to bat first, SRH were off to a disastrous start as they lost their top guns Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head with just six runs on the board, with the latter getting dismissed for a first-ball duck to a beautiful outswinger. Before that, Abhishek was bowled by Mitchell Starc on the fifth ball of the first over, a peach of a delivery opening up the left-hander before hitting the top of the off stump. SRH were in all sorts of trouble as Starc accounted for the wicket of Rahul Tripathi to leave them reeling at 21/3 in the fifth over, the swing doing the trick for KKR bowlers early on. First-change bowler Harshit Rana continued the good work and got rid of Nitish Reddy (13). Andre Russell dismissed Aiden Markram in his first over as SRH slipped to 62/5 in the 11th over. SRH could not recover from there.

(With inputs from PTI)

