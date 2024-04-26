Good evening folks, welcome to yet another action-packed IPL 2024 match-up. Today, the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders will take on struggling Punjab Kings. PBKS are in a dire situation and must find a way to win. However, it would be a daunting challenge to beat KKR. Nevertheless, anything is possible on the field. For the viewers, an intriguing contest is in the awaits. Thus, stay at the space to catch live updates of it.