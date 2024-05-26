Updated May 26th, 2024 at 19:08 IST
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score & Updates: SRH win toss, opt to bat
In the Final of the IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad. Catch the live updates from the KKR vs SRH match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
7: 08 IST, May 26th 2024
SRH Impact Subs: Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar
KKR Impact Subs: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfaine Rutherford
7: 06 IST, May 26th 2024
KKR Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
SRH Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
7: 02 IST, May 26th 2024
SRH won the toss and elected to bat first against KKR in the IPL 2024 final.
5: 40 IST, May 26th 2024
American band Imagine Dragons will perform at the IPL 2024 closing ceremony on Sunday. The performance will start at 6:00 PM IST.
4: 47 IST, May 26th 2024
The KKR vs SRH match is slated to be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
4: 45 IST, May 26th 2024
The live streaming of the KKR vs SRH match will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
4: 44 IST, May 26th 2024
Welcome to the live blog for the KKR vs SRH match. Catch all the live updates related to the IPL 2024 game here at republicworld.com
Published May 26th, 2024 at 16:50 IST