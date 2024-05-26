Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted their third IPL title with a dominating victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final of IPL 2024. However, the win was not without some controversy.

In a bizarre moment for IPL, the Decision Review System (DRS) was not working when KKR batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was given out and the third umpire failed to review the call.

Advertisement

With 12 runs remaining to chase, SRH spinner Shahbaz Ahmed trapped Gurbaz in front of the stumps and was given out LBW by the umpire. Gurbaz reviewed the call, but the third umpire let the decision stand as he confirmed that for some reason ball tracking wasn't available for that decision.

Feel bad for Rahmanullah Gurbaz no DRS no ultra edge so since on field decision is out he is given out he seems frustrated he was in a hurry to finish the final 😭 pic.twitter.com/p9dNCGf4yV — Cricspace (@cricspace69)

This turned out to be an unfortunate incident for Gurbaz as he was left frustrated by the inability of the technology to make a decision in the moment.

KKR clinch their Third IPL title

Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third trophy in the Indian Premier League with a crushing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a completely one-sided final here on Sunday.

Having lost the toss, KKR produced a clinical effort with the ball to dismiss SRH for 113, the lowest ever total in an IPL title clash.

Advertisement

KKR chased down the target of 114 with as many as 57 balls to spare. Venkatesh Iyer remained not out on 52 off 26 balls.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement