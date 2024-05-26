Updated May 26th, 2024 at 22:49 IST
KKR vs SRH: Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after winning IPL 2024 can't be missed
Gautam Gambhir, who proved to be a hero for KKR in IPL 2024 final, was extremely delighted following his team's win IPL 2024 final.
The man who once took KKR to the championship twice has returned and brought the glory back to Kolkata Knight Riders. Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the KKR Team mentor ahead of the start of the IPL 2024 season, and his tactics, his calls have once again fructified as the team has conquered the IPL trophy for the third time in its 17-year-long history.
Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after KKR's win over SRH in IPL 2024 final
KKR produced an extraordinary display of all-round cricket in the IPL 2024 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Chennai. KKR won the match by 8 wickets and therefore won the title. Following the win, KKR's hero Gautam Gambhir came to the field to celebrate along with the players. Gambhir, who does not bring expressions to his face normally could not stop showcasing his delight. Gambhir was lifted by Sunil Narine on the field. Here's GG's first reaction after KKR's IPL 2024 win.
