Advertisement

The man who once took KKR to the championship twice has returned and brought the glory back to Kolkata Knight Riders. Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the KKR Team mentor ahead of the start of the IPL 2024 season, and his tactics, his calls have once again fructified as the team has conquered the IPL trophy for the third time in its 17-year-long history.

Also Read | 'Feeling sad for Kavya Maran': SRH fans devasted after batting collapse

Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after KKR's win over SRH in IPL 2024 final

KKR produced an extraordinary display of all-round cricket in the IPL 2024 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Chennai. KKR won the match by 8 wickets and therefore won the title. Following the win, KKR's hero Gautam Gambhir came to the field to celebrate along with the players. Gambhir, who does not bring expressions to his face normally could not stop showcasing his delight. Gambhir was lifted by Sunil Narine on the field. Here's GG's first reaction after KKR's IPL 2024 win.

Advertisement

Rinku has bowed down infront of Mentor Gautam Gambhir!



Rinku is one among us !



With GG coming back to KKR ,ot has got back the same spark it was once known for .Thanks from bottom of our hearts to Chandu pandit, Abhishek Nayar, Bharat Arun, Ryan and whole squad 💜 pic.twitter.com/TzYtXmQMFc — Subham. (@subhsays)