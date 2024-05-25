Published 13:02 IST, May 25th 2024
KKR vs SRH: Guru Gambhir's head versus Captain Cummins' heart in high-stakes final
Tactician par excellence Gautam Gambhir couldn't have envisaged a battle of brains with a more different kind of adversary than the smiling yet ruthless Pat Cummins as Kolkata Knight Riders face a spirited Sunrisers Hyderabad in a mega IPL final here on Sunday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gautam Gambhir wild celebration as kkr beat srh | Image: screengrab/ipl
