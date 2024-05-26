Advertisement

The 2024 Indian Premier League season is getting closer to its spectacular climax, marking the end of 73 thrilling matches. With teams and players rewriting history in previously unheard-of ways, records have been shattered. It has been exciting to watch the IPL 2024 because it has featured both incredible comebacks and unexpected losses, with underdogs rising to the occasion and favourites faltering at crucial moments. Viewers were gripped by the season's abundance of thrilling last-minute scenes, amazing performances, and unforgettable moments. The dust has settled after many clashes, Only the most tenacious competitors are left. The Kolkata Knight Riders are getting ready to lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the decisive championship match. Ahead of the ultimate clash, take a look at all the live streaming details and telecast details here.

Also Read:

Advertisement

KKR vs SRH Match Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the KKR vs SRH match take place?

The KKR vs SRH match will commence on Sunday, May 26th, 2024. The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST onwards while the toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will the KKR vs SRH match take place?

The KKR vs SRH match will be hosted at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

How to watch KKR vs SRH Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the KKR vs SRH match live telecast via the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the KKR vs SRH match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch KKR vs SRH match Live Streaming via the JioCinema app and website.

Also Read:

Advertisement

How to watch the KKR vs SRH match Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch SRH vs RR match Live Streaming via Sky Go streaming service. The KKR vs SRH live telecast will take place at Sky Sports and Sky Sports Cricket Channel. The match will begin at 03:00 PM BST onwards

Advertisement

How to watch the KKR vs SRH match Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the UK can watch SRH vs RR match Live Streaming via Sling streaming service. The KKR vs SRH live telecast will take place at Willow TV. The match will begin at 10:00 AM ET / 07:00 AM PT onwards

Advertisement

How to watch the KKR vs SRH match Live Streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch SRH vs RR match Live Streaming via Kayo Sports streaming service. The KKR vs SRH live telecast will take place at Fox Cricket TV Channel. The match will begin at 12:00 AM AEST onwards.

Advertisement

How to watch the KKR vs SRH match Live Streaming in South Africa?

Fans in South Africa can watch KKR vs SRH Live Streaming via SuperSport. The KKR vs SRH live telecast will take place at Fox Cricket TV Channel. The match will begin at 04:00 PM Johannesburg Time onwards.

Advertisement

How to watch the KKR vs SRH match in other countries?

New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ

Pakistan - Yupp TV

Caribbean - Flow Sports

Bangladesh - Gazi TV

Afghanistan - Ariana Television Network

Nepal - Star Sports, Yupp TV

Sri Lanka - Star Sports, Yupp TV

Maldives - Star Sports, Yupp TV

Singapore - StarHub

Guyana - ENet

MENA: Cricbuzz