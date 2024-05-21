Updated May 21st, 2024 at 16:39 IST

KKR vs SRH match today updates, IPL live score: Kolkata vs Hyderabad - Who will win IPL Qualifier 1?

In Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a place in the final. Catch the live updates from the KKR vs SRH match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.