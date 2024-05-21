Updated May 21st, 2024 at 16:39 IST
KKR vs SRH match today updates, IPL live score: Kolkata vs Hyderabad - Who will win IPL Qualifier 1?
In Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a place in the final. Catch the live updates from the KKR vs SRH match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
4: 27 IST, May 21st 2024
The KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 match is slated to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
4: 26 IST, May 21st 2024
The live streaming of the KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 match will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
4: 25 IST, May 21st 2024
Welcome to the live blog for the KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 match. Catch all the live updates related to the IPL 2024 playoff game here at republicworld.com
Published May 21st, 2024 at 16:29 IST