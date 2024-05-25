Advertisement

As the IPL 2024 final approaches, cricket legends Matthew Hayden and Kevin Pietersen have shared their predictions on the likely winner between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). KKR will lock horns against SRH in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday, May 26. Ahead of the crucial encounter, former cricketers turned commentators Matthew Hayden and Kevin Pietersen picked their favourite to win the final.

Also Read: 'Unfortunately, when you...': Sangakkara elaborates on RR's missteps in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 vs SRH

Advertisement

Matthew Hayden and Kevin Pietersen pick favourite to win IPL 2024 final

Two Captains. One Trophy 🏆



..And an eventful Chennai evening 🛺🏖️



All eyes on the #Final 😎#TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH | #TheFinalCall pic.twitter.com/5i0nfuWTGN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

"I'm very confident that KKR are going to win here," Matthew Hayden remarked on Star Sports Cricket Live. He believes that KKR’s recent victory over SRH and the few days off will work in their favor.

"The quality spin of (Sunil) Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy on the red clay is going to make a difference," he added. Matthew Hayden emphasized the importance of mental strength in the rigorous IPL tournament, stating, "It's about just getting it right... only the strong-hearted get a chance to lift that trophy."

Advertisement

Matthew Hayden observed that while Rajasthan Royals faltered under pressure, SRH showed resilience by bouncing back. "Finals are not about retreating into your shell. Finals are about sticking your chest out, owning your space, understanding your role, and going for the jugular," he said, outlining the mentality needed to win.

Kevin Pietersen also sees KKR as the favorites. He criticized SRH’s recent performance, noting, "I didn't like the way the Sunrisers threw in the towel the other evening in Ahmedabad." Pietersen highlighted KKR's confidence boost from their previous win over SRH and their strong momentum heading into the final.

Advertisement

Kevin Pietersen acknowledged SRH's capability to bounce back, citing their SA20 victory. However, he believes the toss will be crucial but sees KKR’s mindset and preparation as decisive advantages. "The toss is 50-50. It's all about the mindset and confidence coming into this fixture," he said.

Also Read: 'It's the worst ball I have ever seen': Pietersen's reacts to Adin Markram's bowling mishap vs RR

Advertisement

Both Matthew Hayden and Kevin Pietersen pointed to KKR's key players like Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, and Shreyas Iyer as pivotal to their success. "They have a squad full of match-winners," Pietersen concluded, giving KKR an edge over SRH for the IPL 2024 final.