Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants' all-rounder Krunal Pandya has become a father for the second time. On Friday, he took to social media to disseminate the good news that he and wife Pankhuri Sharma have welcomed a son, whom they have named, Vayu Krunal Pandya. They have also shared the birthdate of the newborn. It is April 21, 2024.

Also Read | 'Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma should RETIRE after T20 World Cup': Yuvraj

Advertisement

Krunal Pandya becomes father for the second time

Krunal Pandya shared some adorable pictures of his family of four. In the pictures, along with the couple, their first child, Kavir Krunal Pandya, and the new baby boy could be seen.

Advertisement

Vayu Krunal Pandya

21.04.24 💙🪬 🌍 pic.twitter.com/TTLb0AjOVm — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24)

Krunal Pandya is currently a part of the Lucknow Super Giants squad. He has a fixed presence in the team, as he is a handy batter and skilful bowler. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 approaching, Pandya could be in the mix of things for an India call-up. Former cricketer and famed commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has included Krunal in his T20 squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Advertisement

Also Read | India star doesn't forget to mention his stats before T20 WC

Krunal Pandya in IPL

He garnered attraction while playing for Mumbai Indians and entered the scene in the year 2016. Carrying the ability to both bat and bowl, Krunal Pandya immediately became a starter for Mumbai Indians. He was a part of MI till 2021 and following that LSG roped him in.

Till now, Krunal Pandya has played 121 matches in the IPL. In the process, he has compounded 1572 runs at a healthy average of 22.46. With the bowl, he has always proven to be frugal. He has snared 75 dismissals in IPL and has kept his economy rate below 8. As an all-rounder, Krunal Pandya comes as a total asset for the team.

Advertisement