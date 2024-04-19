Advertisement

Mumbai Indians emerged victorious against Punjab Kings but not before a major hiccup. When Punjab were 49/5 at one stage, MI were steering towards a comfortable win in Mullanpur. However, the duo of Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh once again stood up for PBKS and almost pulled off a heist. While Hardik Pandya showcased his captaincy acumen in the match, former skipper Rohit Sharma also had a part to play and was seen giving instructions to young pacer Akash Madhwal, who was given the onus of bowling the last over and ensure Mumbai Indians' win.

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians' newly appointed captain Hardik Pandya had stated at an event that there is no ill will between him and former captain Rohit Sharma, and he would be looking to work along with the former captain. Fast forward to April 18, Rohit Sharma offered his assistance to the think tank at a dire stage.

Following the culmination of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match, a clip is making waves on the internet. The video displays Hardik Pandya and Aakash Madhwal standing beside each other when Rohit Sharma enters the scene and shares his experience with the young bowler. Hardik Pandya watches Rohit bringing his experience into play. The three could be seen possibly discussing the field placement as well.

When 12 runs were needed in the last over, Rohit Sharma realised that his helping hand was needed. He came in and straightaway got the attention of Madhwal. Hardik Pandya did not meddle when Sharma was handing commands. Here's the clip that is making rounds on social media.

Akash Madhwal talking to Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya be like "mai captain hu.. mujhe se bhi koi poochh lo.." pic.twitter.com/qnsKpPZsZn — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt)

There are multiple opinions forming on social media regarding the video. Some enthusiasts are claiming that Rohit Sharma turned captain of the Mumbai Indians for the final over, whereas some others summed up the video by stating that he may not be the captain any more but a leader remains a leader wherever.

Ashutosh Sharma almost took PBKS past finish line

Powered by Suryakumar Yadav's exceptional innings of 78 off 53, and supporting knocks from Rohit Sharma (36) and Tilak Varma (34), Mumbai Indians attained a substantial total of 193. In reply, PBKS had a horrible start and were down and out at 49/5. The 6th wicket also fell shortly afterwards. At the juncture of 77/6, Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh carried out a rescue act of sorts and eliminated the threat of a big loss. Shashank departed after a valiant 41 off 25 balls, putting the onus entirely on Sharma. Ashutosh took the responsibility and almost took his side past the finish line. However, he couldn't leapfrog the final hurdle and perished after scoring 61 in just 28 balls. The wicket was a crucial standpoint in the match as Punjab got bundled out at 183. They had five balls to spare and lost the match by 9 runs, thus the wicket of Ashutosh turned out to be the vital factor.