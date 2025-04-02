'Let's Not Take Anything For Granted': Head Coach Ricky Ponting Shares Strong Message After PBKS' Dominating Triumph Over LSG

Indian Premier League: Following his side's dominating eight-wicket triumph over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 1st, Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting delivered a strong message and asked his players not to take anything for granted.

Prabhsimran Singh was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 69-run knock from 34 balls at a strike rate of 202.94. He slammed 9 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease.

‘So Many Good Things Are Happening’: PBKS Head Coach Ponting

While speaking at the dressing room after the end of the match, Ponting showered praise on his side and said the players' attitudes have been spot on.

“So many good things are happening. Let's not take anything for granted with anything we are doing. Our attitudes have been spot on. We are just starting to scratch the surface. So let's keep working hard together as a family as one and we are going to get better every day,” Ponting said.

Watch Ricky Ponting's Speech Here

The PBKS head coach lauded Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer's knocks against the Lucknow-based franchise and said that it was ‘tremendous’.

"The way Prabhsimran and Iyer were batting, it was tremendous. They just went with one flow and the ball just kept on connecting. And later on, when I came in, I just had a clear thought that if it's in my range, I am going to go 100% with it. And if it's not in my range, I'll just go for a single or double. But I had planned that I am not going to put our captain under pressure. I am going to take all the charge and I am going to attack all the bowlers," he added.