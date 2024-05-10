Advertisement

Following an exceptional performance with the bat, Virat Kohli pulled off excellence while fielding as well. He was ever animated when RCB bowlers were taking wickets, but also did his part as a fielder by inflicting PBKS with a run-out. Kohli dismissed Shashank Singh with an unbelievable grab and throw.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ALL SQUADS: Here's a look at all the teams so far

Advertisement

Virat Kohli hits a direct-hit from distance to dismiss Shashank Singh

The episode occurred at the fourth delivery of the 14th over. Lockie Ferguson bowled a slightly shortish length, Sam Curran nudged it and looked for a quick second after completing the first run. Running from deep cover region, Virat Kohli instantly covered the ground and swiftly threw the ball after getting hold of it. Kohli's aim hit the stumps, and Shashank Singh could not reach the crease on time.

Advertisement

He's unfolding magic tonight 💫



First with the bat & now on the field with that outstanding direct hit 🎯



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #PBKSvRCB | @imVkohli | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/6TsRbpamxG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Also Read | Will LSG release KL Rahul before IPL auctions or retain him?

Advertisement

Virat Kohli powers RCB to a big win over PBKS, playoff hopes still alive

Earlier in the match, Virat Kohli played a wonderful innings of 92 runs. He smashed seven 4s and six 6s in his knock and while he missed out on a well-deserved 9th IPL ton, he was able to power RCB to a huge total of 241. The target of 242 proved to be too much for Punjab Kings, who could not get going after losing the momentum midway in their innings. Eventually, RCB defeated PBKS by a huge margin of 60 runs. Rilee Rossouw top-scored for PBKS. He made 61 runs in 27 balls. This is RCB's 4th win on the trot and with that, the hopes of a playoff berth are still alive. They are left with two more matches and should they win both games, then matters will turn to the net run rate. Hence, all the permutations and combinations are still intact.