In a thrilling encounter at Wankhede Stadium, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) triumphed over the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs, showcasing an electrifying display of T20 cricket on Sunday, April 14, 2024. CSK posted a formidable total of 206/4 in 20 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad's explosive 69 off 40 deliveries leading the charge. Matheesha Pathirana's exceptional bowling performance of 4/28 in 4 overs earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match title. MI pursued the target with vigor, fueled by Rohit Sharma's magnificent unbeaten 105 off 63 balls, but fell short at 186/6. This enthralling clash provided a spellbinding spectacle, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Suresh Raina assists a hobbled MS Dhoni in climbing down the steps

Following the IPL 2024 clasico between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium, a touching sight showed MS Dhoni—who was suffering from a knee injury—getting help from his former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina. As he made his way back to the team bus, Dhoni, who had his right leg extensively bandaged during the game, was having trouble.

Suresh Raina, who was at the stadium for broadcast responsibilities, accompanied Dhoni and encouraged him as they made their way across the arena. Raina gave Dhoni a helping hand in a heartwarming gesture caught on camera while the player was seen feeling pain following the match. Even though he was uncomfortable, Dhoni seemed happy, giving Raina a pat on the back and waving at the excited spectators.

Social media users swiftly shared the video of Raina's gesture towards his old captain, demonstrating the respect and companionship between the two legendary cricket players. In a video posted by JioCinema, Suresh Raina revealed what MS Dhoni told him during that moment. The videos can be found below:

Over the past few years, MS Dhoni, 42, has been battling a chronic knee problem. Even though he had surgery after CSK's incredible IPL 2023 season, the former captain of India committed himself to recovery to be well for the 2024 IPL season, which could be his last-ever competition in competitive cricket.

Next up in their quest for glory in the IPL 2024 season, CSK is scheduled to play the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, April 19. CSK currently stands 3rd on the IPL 2024 table with 4 wins and 2 losses in the first 6 games of the IPL 2024.