Rohit Sharma stood out as the lone warrior for Mumbai Indians in Sunday's match against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede. The former MI skipper put on a gritty 105 and did not celebrate his second IPL ton as he could not take his side past the finish line. Powered by MS Dhoni's blitz and Matheesha Pathirana's exceptional spell, Mumbai Indians prevailed by 20 runs.

MI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma walks in dejection after disappointing loss against CSK

As the game has culminated, some of the after-match visuals are making waves on social media. Among the many, one striking clip is going viral. It shows Rohit Sharma walking back to the pavilion after summing up his incredible knock. The disappointment of not being able to take MI home could be reflected in the way Rohit is walking. Moreover, he was seemingly so dejected that he did not engage in the post-match pleasantries with CSK.

Rohit Sharma's reaction seems like he got out for a duck. You tried your best @ImRo45. pic.twitter.com/xVGzThOcwc — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan)

IPL: CSK curtail MI's two-match win run

Coming into the match, both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians had momentum in hand. Mumbai had shrugged off the poor start by covering it with two victories, whereas CSK also entered on the back of two consecutive wins. Thus, a cracker of a game was expected. The MI vs CSK game is dubbed as the El-Clasico of IPL and it is fair to say that the contest lived up to the expectations. After batting first, CSK put on a sizeable total on the board. Ruturaj Gaikwad (69), Shivam Dube (66) and MS Dhoni (20 off 4 balls) stood up and helped the team form a mighty total of 206 runs on the board. In reply, Mumbai Indians got the perfect start. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma pummeled the CSK bowling to all parts of the park. After Kishan's departure, Rohit Sharma did not find ideal support from the other end. To make matters worse for MI, Matheesha Pathirana produced a memorable spell to down Mumbai. Chennai won the match by 20 runs, and Pathirana was adjudged the player of the match for taking 4 wickets and giving away just 28 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

