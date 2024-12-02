Published 20:49 IST, December 2nd 2024
LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Drops Major Hint On KL Rahul's Successor, Rishabh Pant In Line
While Sanjiv Goenka acknowledged Rishabh Pant's hunger and passion to win, he also emphasized that the team will announce the captain in due course.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka has hinted that Rishabh Pant could be the franchise's next captain, but also emphasized that the team has a strong leadership pool and will announce the captaincy decision in the next few days.
Who will be LSG's new captain?
Following the release of KL Rahul, LSG has been searching for their next captain, and Rishabh Pant's record-breaking signing has sparked speculation that he might be the natural choice. However, Sanjiv Goenka highlighted that the team has a robust leadership pool comprising Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, and Mitchell Marsh, all of whom have the qualities to lead the side.
While Sanjiv Goenka acknowledged Rishabh Pant's hunger and passion to win, he also emphasized that the team will make a thoughtful decision and announce the captain in due course. Goenka's statement has created suspense and excitement among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see who will lead LSG in the next season.
“People get surprised very quickly. According to me, I don’t give surprises. It has been decided but we will announce it in the next few days. We have four leaders in our team – Rishabh (Pant), Pooran, Markram, and Mitch Marsh. So it becomes a very strong leadership pool of intellect and thought, and strategy. They are all people who can go with the mindset to win. Rishabh has the hunger and passion to win. So a good team has been built,” Goenka said.
Also Read: 'Rishabh Did Dramebaazi': LSG Owner Sparks Captaincy Debate, Offers Reason Over Pant's Historic Bid
The franchise has made significant additions to their squad, including Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, David Miller, Abdul Samad, and Mitchell Marsh, to strengthen their fast-bowling lineup and address their dependency on Pooran for power-hitting. The signing of Rishabh Pant, however, remains the standout move. He became the most expensive player in IPL's history after LSG bid INR 27 crore for him. Pant was part of Delhi Capitals for all his IPL career but asked the franchise to release him into the auction pool this year to test his value.
Also Read: 'Put Some Extra Effort': Harbhajan Shares Crucial Tip-offs To India For Their Next Test In Adelaide
Updated 20:49 IST, December 2nd 2024