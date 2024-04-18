Advertisement

MS Dhoni is an inspiration to many up-and-coming cricketers. The former India captain is a school of knowledge and from batting to wicketkeeping to finishing, has many lessons up his sleeve for the giveaway. In relation to it, a young Indian cricketer who is flourishing in IPL 2024 has revealed what the great man taught him recently.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma's reaction upon hearing Deccan Chargers' theme song

Advertisement

PBKS young batter Shashank Singh on his conversation with MS Dhoni

PBKS' new finisher, Shashank Singh, has disclosed a conversation he had with MS Dhoni on the art of finishing. The Indian batter has been in fantastic form for PBKS this season. Shashank has been one of PBKS' shining spots this season. So far he has guided PBKS to the finish line against GT and missed by a whisker in replicating it against SRH in IPL 2024.

Advertisement

Speaking to the IPL's website ahead of the match against MI, Shashank revealed a conversation he had with Dhoni about ending games and believes the former CSK captain is the perfect individual to ask about chasing and finishing an innings.

See the Game 👉 Be the Game 😎



Learning from the likes of MS Dhoni & Suryakumar Yadav to implementing it through visualisation & practice ✨



Hear it from @PunjabKingsIPL's Shashank Singh 👌👌 - By @NishadPaiVaidya#TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

"So I had a good conversation with Mahi bhai, like when I was with the SRH or even in RR. Whenever I had an opportunity to meet him personally, I used to go and ask questions because I am someone who likes to ask questions. And Mahi bhai is the best person to ask questions when you bat in the death overs, or even if you are chasing, how to chase and how to target those bowlers and how to be calm and composed," said Shashank.

The PBKS batter also discussed his bond with Suryakumar Yadav, who he will face in the MI battle. Shashank stated that he will speak with the MI batsman about ending games and what angles to use in those scenarios.

Advertisement

"So I had good discussions with him. More often than not Suryakumar, because obviously I've played for Bombay also, and Surya is a good friend of mine. So we keep on discussing about things like, when you chase how to chase and which bowler to take and what angles I can play and what shots I can play on certain wicket."

