The much-anticipated day for the IPL 2024 final has arrived, featuring a thrilling clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With Pat Cummins leading SRH and Shreyas Iyer captaining KKR, the stage is set for an electrifying and fiercely contested championship showdown.

Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer share a message ahead of the IPL 2024 final

On Sunday, May 26, the highly anticipated IPL 2024 final will take place at Chennai's M Chidambaram Stadium. In their first-ever summit match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will compete for the title.

Before the pivotal game, leaders Pat Cummins of SRH and Shreyas Iyer of KKR exchanged words with one another in a unique video published by the official IPL account.

Both captains have acknowledged their respect for one another's leadership during the season. Iyer subtly brought up KKR's impressive season-long play to Cummins in the video, implying that they have an edge. In response, Cummins gave the assurance that SRH had saved their finest performance for this important final.

Shreyas Iyer said:

"Dear Pat! today, I thought it might be fun to drop you a little note. First off, let me just say you've done an amazing job leading the Orange Army this season. This season we have given you a tough time. Let me remind you, you faced the same opponent at a different venue. But today you will be against colours that will be familiar to you purple and gold. Here's to a thrilling final. May the best team win, and by best, I mean ours,"

Pat Cummins said:

"Thanks for the little note. Kind of you. Indeed. You too have led by example in a lot of swag, but I can't help but think about our stellar win at this very ground. I hope the KKR boys know what to expect. Come Sunday, you might say you've given us a tough time this season, but let me assure you the Orange Army has saved the best for last,"

𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣 📝



From one skipper to another 🗣️



@KKRiders | @SunRisers | @ShreyasIyer15 | @patcummins30 pic.twitter.com/E1NmVTdj1d — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

This season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have struggled against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), losing 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 and by 4 runs in the league stage. Remarkably, the M Chidambaram Stadium hosted KKR's first IPL title in 2012. Ever since 2018, the team that wins Qualifier 1 has gone on to win the IPL trophy every time.