India's newest pace sensation Mayank Yadav has completely recovered from his lower abdominal strain and is expected to be listed in the playing 12 for Lucknow Super Giants' home IPL match against Mumbai Indians here on Tuesday.

Mayank, who repeatedly bowled 155-plus thunderbolts, got back-to-back 'player of the match' awards in the first two games before sustaining a strain after bowling one over in his third game.

The 21 year-old is back to peak fitness after three weeks of complete rehabilitation.

"Mayank is fit and he has passed all his fitness tests and (we're) excited (to) have him back playing potential 12 tomorrow," Morkel said at a pre-match press conference.

Mayank has so far taken six wickets in three games.