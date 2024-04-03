×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 23:41 IST

'Stop what you're doing and watch him bowl. LSG UNEARTHED A GEM': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes the world

One cannot help but be captivated by Mayank Yadav's bowling prowess. His ability to deliver high-speed balls sets him apart as a standout performer.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Mayank Yadav continues to shine as a rising star for the Lucknow Super Giants, leaving cricket enthusiasts and experts alike in awe. In a recent match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 21-year-old prodigy showcased his exceptional talent, playing a pivotal role in his team's 28-run victory on the opponent's home turf.

Also Read: Trent Boult tops the charts for Most First-Over Wickets in IPL since 2020

Internet in awe of Mayank Yadav

Not only did Mayank Yadav outperform himself by surpassing his previous record, but he also delivered the fastest ball of IPL 2024. Clocking an impressive speed of 156.7 kmph, his bowling left RCB's batsmen struggling. Yadav's remarkable performance was highlighted by his crucial wickets of Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, and the dangerous Glenn Maxwell.

Since making his IPL debut this season, Mayank Yadav has been receiving widespread acclaim from former cricketers, fans, and cricket pundits. Social media platforms have been buzzing with posts and tweets praising Yadav's skill, precision, and potential.

One cannot help but be captivated by Mayank Yadav's bowling prowess. His ability to consistently deliver high-speed deliveries with accuracy, coupled with his knack for taking crucial wickets, sets him apart as a standout performer in IPL 2024. As Lucknow Super Giants continue their campaign, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Mayank Yadav, eagerly anticipating his next spellbinding performance. It seems that LSG has indeed unearthed a gem in the form of this young bowling sensation.

Also Read: Scary moment for Rohit Sharma as CRAZY FAN frightens ex-MI skipper; Rohit refuses to hug him

Quinton de Kock’s astute fifty and pace sensation Mayank Yadav’s youthful brilliance fashioned Lucknow Super Giants’ 28-run romp over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match here on Tuesday. Lucknow constructed their 181 for five around Quinton De Kock’s 81 (56b) and Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 40 (21b).

RCB threatened to miraculously scale 182 briefly through Mahipal Lomror, who produced a forceful 33 off 13 balls. However, Mayank’s scorching three-wicket haul (3/14) was not to be denied as the hosts were bundled out for 153.
 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 23:39 IST

